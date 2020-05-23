Difference between revisions of "Phineas Karuru"
In July 2018, Phineas Karuru was elected to Ward 30 Makoni RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 1185 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 30 Makoni RDC with 1185 votes, beating Richard Shapala of Zanu-PF with 862 votes, Shephard Munyukwi, independent with 194 votes, Joice Mukuze of PRC with 49 votes and [[Dorothy Beta of ZFC with 44 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
