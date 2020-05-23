Difference between revisions of "Phineas Karuru"

2018 – elected to Ward 30 [[Makoni RDC]] with 1185 votes, beating [[Richard Shapala]] of Zanu-PF with 862 votes, [[Shephard Munyukwi]], independent with 194 votes, [[Joice Mukuze]] of PRC with 49 votes and [[Dorothy Beta ]] of ZFC with 44 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

2018 – elected to Ward 30 [[Makoni RDC]] with 1185 votes, beating [[Richard Shapala]] of Zanu-PF with 862 votes, [[Shephard Munyukwi]], independent with 194 votes, [[Joice Mukuze]] of PRC with 49 votes and [[Dorothy Beta of ZFC with 44 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

In July 2018, Phineas Karuru was elected to Ward 30 Makoni RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 1185 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 30 Makoni RDC with 1185 votes, beating Richard Shapala of Zanu-PF with 862 votes, Shephard Munyukwi, independent with 194 votes, Joice Mukuze of PRC with 49 votes and Dorothy Beta of ZFC with 44 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]