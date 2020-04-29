Difference between revisions of "Phineas Makhurane"

Makhurane was tasked by Government to be a technical advisor in higher education and was appointed [[Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education]] (Zimche) chairperson until his retirement. He also played a big role in the planning of the establishment of the University of Gwanda now [[Gwanda State University]].

Phineas Makhurane was a Zimbabwean academic, nationalist and founding Vice-Chancellor of the National University of Science and Technology. Makhurane succumbed to diabetes at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo on the 2nd of December 2018.[1]. He was declared a National Hero in recogntion of his contribution in pre and post independent Zimbabwe.

Makhurane was ZAPU representative in Sweden during the struggle for independence.





Background

Makhurane was born in Gwanda in 1939 and did his primary education in the district before enrolling at Chegato in Mberengwa, Manama in Gwanda, Mnene again in Mberengwa and Fletcher High School in Gweru for his secondary education.

He went to the University of Rhodesia/University of Zimbabwe for his first degree where he majored in Mathematics and Physics and proceeded to the United Kingdom where he attained a Masters and PhD in Physics. Makhurane was one of the first black Zimbabwean to attain a degree in Physics and Mathematics.[1]. He was also a member of ZAPU.

Prof Makhurane later worked as a lecturer at the University of Zambia where he helped many locals and Zambians, including Emmerson Mnangagwa to get scholarships.



He also worked at the University of Botswana where he was Dean of Faculty of Science until independence when he decided to come back home to work at the University of Zimbabwe where he became the Pro Vice-Chancellor, before moving to the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) as the Vice Chancellor.

Makhurane was tasked by Government to be a technical advisor in higher education and was appointed Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (Zimche) chairperson until his retirement. He also played a big role in the planning of the establishment of the University of Gwanda now Gwanda State University.