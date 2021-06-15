Phoebe Monjane

Phoebe Monjane is a former Zimbabwean model.

Career

In October 2002, Phoebe Monjane was crowned Miss Harare 2002 at the Atheneum Hall to book her place in the finals of the Miss Zimbabwe pageant. Monjane was selected from 20 girls.[1] Monjane also participated in Miss Summer Zimbabwe.[2]

In 2004 Monjane, then first princess took over the Miss Zimbabwe crown from Linda Van Beek who had fallen pregnant midway through her reign.[3] Miss Zimbabwe rules stipulate that entrants must not be expecting at the time of their election, nor can they fall pregnant during their 'reign'.[4]