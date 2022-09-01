<blockquote>Basically, what I am struggling with are prophetic things, to be a sangoma, or kuita n’anga in other words. So, my spiritualism means a lot to me. If it’s a church organisation, I need to work with them, maybe, (for them) to help me in that respect.</blockquote>

In August 2022, a report claimed that Monjane had fallen on hard times and was staying on the streets of Johannesburg with street kids (Nyaope Boys) and taking illegal drugs.<ref name="Latwell Nyangu"> [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/former-miss-zim-now-destitute-in-sa/ Former Miss Zim now destitute in SA], ''H-Metro'', Published: 16 August 2022, Retrieved 1 September 2022</ref>

In '''2004 Monjane''', then first princess took over the Miss Zimbabwe crown from [[Linda Van Beek]] who had fallen pregnant midway through her reign.<ref name="H">Jonathan Mbiriyamveka, [https://www.herald.co.zw/thabisos-nude-pics-go-viral/ Thabiso's pics go viral], ''The Herald'', Published: August 7, 2014, Retrieved: June 15, 2021</ref> Miss Zimbabwe rules stipulate that entrants must not be expecting at the time of their election, nor can they fall pregnant during their 'reign'.<ref name="DM"> JOHN HALL, [https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3120122/Miss-Zimbabwe-stripped-title-photographs-posing-naked-flood-WhatsApp.html Miss Zimbabwe is stripped of her title after photographs of her posing naked flood WhatsApp], ''Mail Online'', Published: June 11, 2015, Retrieved: June 15, 2021</ref>

Phoebe Monjane is a former Zimbabwean model. In 2004 Monjane, then first princess took over the Miss Zimbabwe crown from Linda Van Beek who had fallen pregnant midway through her reign.



She went to Oriel Girls High School.



In October 2002, Phoebe Monjane was crowned Miss Harare 2002 at the Atheneum Hall to book her place in the finals of the Miss Zimbabwe pageant. Monjane was selected from 20 girls.[1] Monjane also participated in Miss Summer Zimbabwe.[2]

In 2004 Monjane, then first princess took over the Miss Zimbabwe crown from Linda Van Beek who had fallen pregnant midway through her reign.[3] Miss Zimbabwe rules stipulate that entrants must not be expecting at the time of their election, nor can they fall pregnant during their 'reign'.[4]

In August 2022, a report claimed that Monjane had fallen on hard times and was staying on the streets of Johannesburg with street kids (Nyaope Boys) and taking illegal drugs.[5]

However, Monjane denied the allegations and also revealed that she seeking help on how to become either a sangoma or prophetess.[6]

