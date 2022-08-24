Ramathuba has two daughters. On 1 July 2020, Mathabatha announced that Ramathuba had tested positive for [[COVID-19]].

Phophi Constance Ramathuba is a South African ANC politician and medical doctor. She is the current Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Health and a Member of the Limpopo Provincial Legislature. She has been in this position since May 2015.

In August 2022, Ramathuba was filmed in a Limpopo hospital telling a hospitalised woman that Zimbabweans like her were overburdening the South African health care system.

The video recording went viral causing furore on social media.

Early life and career

Political career

Personal life

