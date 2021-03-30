Phumeza Mdabe is a South African singer, model, television presenter and actress.

Background

Husband

Mnqobi "Shota" Mdabe.[1]

Children

Sbu, Khumo, Mpho and Mpilo.[2]

Career

Abandoned

In March 2021, Phumeza Mdabe presented the programme Abandoned on Mzansi Magic. The show's mission was to help people who had been abandoned as young children try to search for the parents who left them behind.[3]

Music

Phumeza collaborated with her husband on a song, Injabulo.[1] The couple met through music in 2007.[4]