[[File:Phumuzuzulu-Zulu.jpg|thumb|Prince Phumuzuzulu Zulu]] Prince '''Phumuzuzulu Zulu''' is the first son of the late Zulu [[King Goodwill Zwelithini]] and his second wife Queen [[Buthle MaMathe]].

Background

Prince Phumuzuzulu was named after his great grandfather King Phumuzuzulu kaDinuzulu, son of King Cetshwayo. He is the heir of Enyokeni Palace where the king hosted most historic events such as the reed dance and other events of cultural significance. His mother, Queen Buhle Kamathe played a pivotal role in reviving the Reed Dance with the King. Their palace is known for hosting the king’s subjects.

At the time of King Goodwill Zwelithini's death, historian Dr Maxwell Shamase said Prince Phumuzuzulu was one of the late king's children who would likely take over as king. He said:

"As little information is known about him, perhaps, he was raised to be the King."

[1]

Siblings

Princess Sibusile Zulu, Princess Nandi Zulu, Prince Nhlanganiso Zulu, Prince Butho Zulu (deceased), Prince Buzabazi Zulu and Prince Sihlobosenkosi Zulu.