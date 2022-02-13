In July 2018, Piason Sithole was elected to Ward 10 Chipinge RDC, for Zanu PF with 1166 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 10 Chipinge RDC with 1166 votes, beating Jairos Sithole of MDC Alliance with 241 votes and Givemore Maposa of NCA with 33 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]