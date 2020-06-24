Difference between revisions of "Pikirayi Deketeke"
Pikirayi Deketeke is a journalist and business executive. He is currently the Group Chief Executive Officer of Zimpapers. He has been with the Zimpapers group since 1987 when he joined The Sunday Mail as a junior reporter. He rose through the ranks to become Editor of The Herald in March 2001.[1]
Career
- Chief Operating Officer (2011 - 2014), Zimpapers
- Group Editor in Chief (2009 - 2011), Zimpapers
- News Editor (2001 - 2008), The Herald
- News Reporter (1987 - 2000), The Sunday Mail
Achievements
In June 2015 as CEO, and 12 months into the post, turned the company from a loss making to a profit making entity.