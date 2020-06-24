In June 2015 as CEO, and 12 months into the post, turned the company from a loss making to a profit making entity.

'''Pikirayi Deketeke''' is a journalist and business executive. He is currently the Group Chief Executive Officer of [[Zimpapers]]. He has been with the Zimpapers group since 1987 when he joined The Sunday Mail as a junior reporter. He rose through the ranks to become Editor of The Herald in March 2001. <ref name="sundaymail"> [https://www.sundaymail.co.zw/new-board-for-zimpapers], ''The Sunday Mail, Published: 18 August, 2019, Accessed: 24 June, 2020''</ref>

Career

Chief Operating Officer (2011 - 2014), Zimpapers

Group Editor in Chief (2009 - 2011), Zimpapers

News Editor (2001 - 2008), The Herald

News Reporter (1987 - 2000), The Sunday Mail

Achievements

In June 2015 as CEO, and 12 months into the post, turned the company from a loss making to a profit making entity.





