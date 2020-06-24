Difference between revisions of "Pikirayi Deketeke"

Latest revision as of 14:11, 24 June 2020

Pikirayi Deketeke is a journalist and business executive. He is currently the Group Chief Executive Officer of Zimpapers. He has been with the Zimpapers group since 1987 when he joined The Sunday Mail as a junior reporter. He rose through the ranks to become Editor of The Herald in March 2001.[1]

Career

  • Chief Operating Officer (2011 - 2014), Zimpapers
  • Group Editor in Chief (2009 - 2011), Zimpapers
  • News Editor (2001 - 2008), The Herald
  • News Reporter (1987 - 2000), The Sunday Mail

Achievements

In June 2015 as CEO, and 12 months into the post, turned the company from a loss making to a profit making entity.


References

  1. [1], The Sunday Mail, Published: 18 August, 2019, Accessed: 24 June, 2020
