<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>

'''Pikirai Deketeke''' is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. He owes for a loan of US$44,860.

* Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value. <br/>

In '''July 2020''', '''Pikirai Deketeke''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

In ''' June 2015 ''' as CEO, and 12 months into the post, turned the company from a loss making to a profit making entity.

In June 2015 as CEO, and 12 months into the post, turned the company from a loss making to a profit making entity.

Pikirayi Deketeke is a journalist and business executive. He is currently the Group Chief Executive Officer of Zimpapers. He has been with the Zimpapers group since 1987 when he joined The Sunday Mail as a junior reporter. He rose through the ranks to become Editor of The Herald in March 2001.[1]

Career

Chief Operating Officer (2011 - 2014), Zimpapers

Group Editor in Chief (2009 - 2011), Zimpapers

News Editor (2001 - 2008), The Herald

News Reporter (1987 - 2000), The Sunday Mail

Achievements

In June 2015 as CEO, and 12 months into the post, turned the company from a loss making to a profit making entity.

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Pikirai Deketeke was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Pikirai Deketeke is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. He owes for a loan of US$44,860. [2]

References