In July 2018, Pikwa Chidyamuti was elected to Ward 23 Rushinga RDC, for Zanu PF with 894 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 23 Rushinga RDC with 894 votes, beating Lovemore Kapasura of PRC with 32 votes and Anywork Musauki of MDC Alliance with 31 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

