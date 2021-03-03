Difference between revisions of "Pilate Moyo"

In July 2018, Pilate Moyo was elected to Ward 11 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 3024 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 11 Harare Municipality with 3024 votes, beating Patrick Tshuma of Zanu PF with 1083 votes, Parliament Mlingo of ZAPU with 679 votes Kanyiso Mabena of MDC-T with 649 votes Nokuthula Ncube of PRC with 303 votes, Dumisani Mtunzi, independent with 179 votes and Lungisani Sibanda of ZIPP with 166 votes. [1]

