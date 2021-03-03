Difference between revisions of "Pilate Moyo"
Latest revision as of 07:13, 3 March 2021
In July 2018, Pilate Moyo was elected to Ward 11 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 3024 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 11 Bulawayo Municipality with 3024 votes, beating Patrick Tshuma of Zanu PF with 1083 votes, Parliament Mlingo of ZAPU with 679 votes Kanyiso Mabena of MDC-T with 649 votes Nokuthula Ncube of PRC with 303 votes, Dumisani Mtunzi, independent with 179 votes and Lungisani Sibanda of ZIPP with 166 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020