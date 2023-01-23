* [[Norman Mpofu]] of MDC-T with 3 793 votes or 31.43 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Bulilima]] East''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

'''Pilate Ndebele''' is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the [[MDC-Welshman Ncube]] party. In the ''' 2018 ''' harmonized elections Pilate contested for the [[Bulilima]] West house of assembly under the [[MDC Alliance]].

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bulilima East returned to Parliament:

Mathias S. Ndlovu of Zanu PF 5 828 votes or 48.29 percent,

Norman Mpofu of MDC-T with 3 793 votes or 31.43 percent,

Solani Moyo, Independent, 1 443 votes or 11.96 percent

Pilate Ndebele of MDC 1 004 votes or 8.32 percent,.

Total 12 068 votes

