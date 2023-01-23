Difference between revisions of "Pilate Ndebele"
'''Pilate Ndebele''' is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the [[MDC-Welshman Ncube]] party. In the 2018 harmonized elections Pilate contested for the [[Bulilima
'''Pilate Ndebele''' is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the [[MDC-Welshman Ncube]] party. In the 2018harmonized elections Pilate contested for the [[Bulilima]] house of assembly under the [[MDC Alliance]].
==References==
[[Category:Politicians]]
Latest revision as of 10:48, 23 January 2023
|Pilate Ndebele
|Political party
|MDC-Welshman Ncube,MDC Alliance
Pilate Ndebele is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the MDC-Welshman Ncube party. In the 2018 harmonized elections Pilate contested for the Bulilima West house of assembly under the MDC Alliance.
Personal Details
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bulilima East returned to Parliament:
- Mathias S. Ndlovu of Zanu PF 5 828 votes or 48.29 percent,
- Norman Mpofu of MDC-T with 3 793 votes or 31.43 percent,
- Solani Moyo, Independent, 1 443 votes or 11.96 percent
- Pilate Ndebele of MDC 1 004 votes or 8.32 percent,.
Total 12 068 votes