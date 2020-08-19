Difference between revisions of "Pindai Mupombwa"

In July 2018, Pindai Mupombwa was elected to Ward 26 Bikita RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 990 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 26 Bikita RDC with 990 votes, beating Ngonidzashe Dzinavanhu of MDC-T with 203 votes, Chabata Mahofa of MDC-Alliance with 171 votes, Junius Magondo, independent with 74 votes, Clemence Mundandi of NPP with 42 votes and Mark Mutengani of NPF with 25 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

