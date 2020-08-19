Difference between revisions of "Pindai Mupombwa"
Latest revision as of 11:34, 19 August 2020
In July 2018, Pindai Mupombwa was elected to Ward 26 Bikita RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 990 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 26 Bikita RDC with 990 votes, beating Ngonidzashe Dzinavanhu of MDC-T with 203 votes, Chabata Mahofa of MDC-Alliance with 171 votes, Junius Magondo, independent with 74 votes, Clemence Mundandi of NPP with 42 votes and Mark Mutengani of NPF with 25 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020