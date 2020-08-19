Difference between revisions of "Pindai Mupombwa"

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 26 Bikita RDC with 990 votes, beating Ngonidzashe Dzinavanhu of MDC-T with 203 votes, Chabata Mahofa of MDC-Alliance with 171 votes, Junius Magondo, independent with 74 votes, Clemence Mundandi of NPP with 42 votes and Mark Mutengani of NPF with 25 votes. [1]

Events

