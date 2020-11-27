Difference between revisions of "Pindula Quiz Winners"

The correct answer was Marshal Munhumumwe. The following people are our our winners:

Winners of the Pindula Quizes are posted on this page.

Question: news.pindula.co.zw/2020/11/27/pindula-quiz-win-100

Timestamp Name Phone number Airtime Amt 11/27/2020 16:23:45 ALBERT MANYIKA 0772***084 $60 11/27/2020 16:23:54 lloyd godobi 0775***130 $10 11/27/2020 16:25:07 Richard Muponde 0778***671 $10 11/27/2020 16:25:52 SCOLASTIC MANYIKA 0772***415 $10 11/27/2020 16:25:54 n/a 0774***179 $10