Difference between revisions of "Pindula Quiz Winners"

The correct answer was Marshal Munhumumwe. The following people are our our winners:
 +
 
 +
Question: [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2020/11/27/pindula-quiz-win-100/ news.pindula.co.zw/2020/11/27/pindula-quiz-win-100]
 +
 
 +
{| class="wikitable"
 +
|-
 +
! style="vertical-align:bottom;" | Timestamp
 +
! style="vertical-align:bottom;" | Name
 +
! Phone number
 +
! Airtime Amt
 +
|-
 +
| style="text-align:right; vertical-align:bottom; background-color:#F3F3F3;" | 11/27/2020 16:23:45
 +
| style="vertical-align:bottom; background-color:#F3F3F3;" | ALBERT MANYIKA
 +
| style="vertical-align:bottom; background-color:#F3F3F3;" | 0772***084
 +
| $60
 +
|-
 +
| style="text-align:right; vertical-align:bottom; background-color:#F3F3F3;" | 11/27/2020 16:23:54
 +
| style="vertical-align:bottom; background-color:#F3F3F3;" | lloyd  godobi
 +
| style="vertical-align:bottom; background-color:#F3F3F3;" | 0775***130
 +
| $10
 +
|-
 +
| style="text-align:right; vertical-align:bottom; background-color:#F3F3F3;" | 11/27/2020 16:25:07
 +
| style="vertical-align:bottom; background-color:#F3F3F3;" | Richard Muponde
 +
| style="vertical-align:bottom; background-color:#F3F3F3;" | 0778***671
 +
| $10
 +
|-
 +
| style="text-align:right; vertical-align:bottom; background-color:#F3F3F3;" | 11/27/2020 16:25:52
 +
| style="vertical-align:bottom; background-color:#F3F3F3;" | SCOLASTIC MANYIKA
 +
| style="vertical-align:bottom; background-color:#F3F3F3;" | 0772***415
 +
| $10
 +
|-
 +
| style="text-align:right; vertical-align:bottom; background-color:#F3F3F3;" | 11/27/2020 16:25:54
 +
| style="vertical-align:bottom; background-color:#F3F3F3;" | n/a
 +
| style="vertical-align:bottom; background-color:#F3F3F3;" | 0774***179
 +
| $10
 +
|}
 +
 
 +
Winners of the Pindula Quizes are posted on this page.

The quiz results will be posted at 7PM on Friday, 27 November 2020.

The correct answer was Marshal Munhumumwe. The following people are our our winners:

Question: news.pindula.co.zw/2020/11/27/pindula-quiz-win-100

Timestamp Name Phone number Airtime Amt
11/27/2020 16:23:45 ALBERT MANYIKA 0772***084 $60
11/27/2020 16:23:54 lloyd godobi 0775***130 $10
11/27/2020 16:25:07 Richard Muponde 0778***671 $10
11/27/2020 16:25:52 SCOLASTIC MANYIKA 0772***415 $10
11/27/2020 16:25:54 n/a 0774***179 $10
