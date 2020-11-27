Difference between revisions of "Pindula Quiz Winners"

|
|
Winners of the Pindula Quizes are posted on this page.
Winners of the Pindula Quizes are posted on this page.
The quiz results will be posted at 7PM on Friday, 27 November 2020.
The correct answer was Marshal Munhumumwe. The following people are our our winners:
Question: news.pindula.co.zw/2020/11/27/pindula-quiz-win-100
|Timestamp
|Name
|Phone number
|Airtime Amt
|11/27/2020 16:23:45
|ALBERT MANYIKA
|0772***084
|$60
|11/27/2020 16:23:54
|lloyd godobi
|0775***130
|$10
|11/27/2020 16:25:07
|Richard Muponde
|0778***671
|$10
|11/27/2020 16:25:52
|SCOLASTIC MANYIKA
|0772***415
|$10
|11/27/2020 16:25:54
|n/a
|0774***179
|$10