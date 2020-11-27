Difference between revisions of "Pindula Quiz Winners"

The correct answer was Marshal Munhumumwe. The following people are our our winners:

The quiz results will be posted at 7PM on Friday, 27 November 2020.

The next quiz results will be posted at 7PM on Friday, 27 November 2020.

Winners of the Pindula Quizes are posted on this page.

Winners of the Pindula Quizes are posted on this page.

Winners of the Pindula Quizes are posted on this page.

The quiz results will be posted at 7PM on Friday, 27 November 2020.

The correct answer was Marshal Munhumumwe. The following people are our our winners:

Question: news.pindula.co.zw/2020/11/27/pindula-quiz-win-100