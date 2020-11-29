Difference between revisions of "Pindula Quiz Winners"
|Line 4:
Current Quiz: [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2020/11/29/quiz-mhai/ news.pindula.co.zw/2020/11/29/quiz-mhai]
Current Quiz: news.pindula.co.zw/2020/11/29/quiz-mhai
Latest revision as of 14:54, 29 November 2020
Winners of the Pindula Quizes are posted on this page.
Current Quiz: news.pindula.co.zw/2020/11/29/quiz-mhai
|Answer Time
|Phone number
|Name
|Amount
|11/29/2020 12:47:01
|0775***124
|Tafadzwa Moyo
|$60
|11/29/2020 12:47:55
|07931***394
|N/A
|$10
|11/29/2020 12:48:51
|0772***748
|Rufaro Pfupajena
|$10
|11/29/2020 12:52:51
|0785***657
|Darthwet Hlomela
|$10
|11/29/2020 12:52:52
|0717***139
|Todd Tinago
|$10