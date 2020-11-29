Difference between revisions of "Pindula Quiz Winners"

Pindula

Latest revision as of 14:54, 29 November 2020

Winners of the Pindula Quizes are posted on this page.

The quiz results will be posted at 4PM on Sunday, 29 November 2020.

Current Quiz: news.pindula.co.zw/2020/11/29/quiz-mhai

Answer Time Phone number Name Amount
11/29/2020 12:47:01 0775***124 Tafadzwa Moyo $60
11/29/2020 12:47:55 07931***394 N/A $10
11/29/2020 12:48:51 0772***748 Rufaro Pfupajena $10
11/29/2020 12:52:51 0785***657 Darthwet Hlomela $10
11/29/2020 12:52:52 0717***139 Todd Tinago $10
