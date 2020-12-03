Difference between revisions of "Pindula Quiz Winners"

Pindula

Latest revision as of 18:37, 3 December 2020

Winners of the Pindula Quizes are posted on this page.

The quiz results will be posted at 8PM on Friday, 4 December 2020.

Current Quiz: news.pindula.co.zw/2020/12/03/quiz-former-dynamos-football-club-captain

Answer Time Phone Number Name Amount
$70
$20
$20
$20
$20
$20
$20
$20
$20
$20
