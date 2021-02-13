Difference between revisions of "Pindula at Shoko Festival 2019"

See you there!

Shoko Festival

Pindula is at Shoko Festival this year...

At the event, the founder of Techzim & Pindula, Limbikani Makani will:

Share about the Pindula project

Showing you how to create and edit articles on Pindula

Host an Ask Us Anything QnA session on Pindula and other startup projects we're related to such as Techzim. We're happy to discuss what we do, how we do this Remote working and how it has worked for us so far internet business models and what we've learnt in the past 10 years we've been creating content on the internet. You can also share with us things that have worked for you and what hasn't!

Date: 27 September 2019,

Time: 2PM

Venue: Harare City Library

See you there!