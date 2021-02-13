Difference between revisions of "Pindula at Shoko Festival 2019"
See you there!
See you there!
Pindula is at Shoko Festival this year...
At the event, the founder of Techzim & Pindula, Limbikani Makani will:
- Share about the Pindula project
- Showing you how to create and edit articles on Pindula
- Host an Ask Us Anything QnA session on Pindula and other startup projects we're related to such as Techzim. We're happy to discuss
- what we do, how we do this
- Remote working and how it has worked for us so far
- internet business models and what we've learnt in the past 10 years we've been creating content on the internet.
- You can also share with us things that have worked for you and what hasn't!
Date: 27 September 2019,
Time: 2PM
Venue: Harare City Library
See you there!