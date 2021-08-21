Difference between revisions of "Pinewood High School"
Pinewood High School is in Kuwadzana, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province. The School is purely an Academic Institution which offers full time day Secondary Education for Forms One (1) to Six (6) within a Christian Learning setting, with caring, Professional and Dedicated Staff.
Location
(August 2021)
Address: 10376 Kuwadzana Phase 3, Fontainbleu, Kuwadzana, Harare.
Telephone: (04)216005, (04)217453, (04)217469, (04)217469, (04)217473.
Fax: (04)217656
Cell:
Email: principle@pinewood.ac.zw
Web: https://pinewoodhigh.ac.zw/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Pinewood-High-School-237770979684154/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Pinewood High School Semper Progredere Pinewood High School is an Academic Institution established in July 1990 and registered with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, under the Education act of 2006. In July 2016 the Institution celebrated its 26th Anniversary. Pinewood High School is a tried and tested Academic Institution for providing Quality Education and is a registered Zimsec and Cambridge Examinations Centre.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
Pinewood School's Big Day, 5 July 2013, The Herald. https://www.herald.co.zw/pinewood-schools-big-day/ Pinewood High School in Dzivarasekwa, Harare, celebrated its 23rd anniversary...