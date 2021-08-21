Pinewood High School is an Academic Institution established in '''July 1990''' and registered with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education , under the Education act of '''2006''' . In July 2016 the Institution celebrated its 26th Anniversary. Pinewood High School is a tried and tested Academic Institution for providing Quality Education and is a registered Zimsec and Cambridge Examinations Centre .

Their motto is Semper Progredere .

The School is purely an Academic Institution which offers full time day Secondary Education for Forms One (1) to Six (6) within a Christian Learning setting, with caring, Professional and Dedicated Staff.

'''Pinewood High School''' is in Kuwadzana, [[Harare]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]].

Pinewood High School badge

Location

(August 2021)

Address: 10376 Kuwadzana Phase 3, Fontainbleu, Kuwadzana, Harare.

Telephone: (04)216005, (04)217453, (04)217469, (04)217469, (04)217473.

Fax: (04)217656

Cell:

Email: principle@pinewood.ac.zw

Web: https://pinewoodhigh.ac.zw/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Pinewood-High-School-237770979684154/



History

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Other information

Further Reading

Pinewood School's Big Day, 5 July 2013, The Herald. https://www.herald.co.zw/pinewood-schools-big-day/ Pinewood High School in Dzivarasekwa, Harare, celebrated its 23rd anniversary...