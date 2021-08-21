Difference between revisions of "Pinewood High School"
'''Pinewood High School''' is in Kuwadzana, [[Harare]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]].
The School is purely an Academic Institution which offers full time day Secondary Education for Forms One (1) to Six (6) within a Christian Learning setting, with caring, Professional and Dedicated Staff.
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
'''Web:''' https://pinewoodhigh.ac.zw/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Pinewood-High-School-237770979684154/ <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==History==
Pinewood High School
Pinewood High Schoolis an established in July 1990 and registered with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.
is .
==School Grounds==
Grounds, buildings,
Grounds, buildings,
|keywords=education,high schools,Harare Province,O Level
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|image=
|image=.
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 10:19, 21 August 2021
Pinewood High School is in Kuwadzana, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province. The School is purely an Academic Institution which offers full time day Secondary Education for Forms One (1) to Six (6) within a Christian Learning setting, with caring, Professional and Dedicated Staff.
Location
(August 2021)
Address: 10376 Kuwadzana Phase 3, Fontainbleu, Kuwadzana, Harare.
Telephone: (04)216005, (04)217453, (04)217469, (04)217469, (04)217473.
Fax: (04)217656
Cell:
Email: principle@pinewood.ac.zw
Web: https://pinewoodhigh.ac.zw/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Pinewood-High-School-237770979684154/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Pinewood High School is an academic institution established in July 1990 and registered with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education. Their motto is Semper Progredere.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
Pinewood School's Big Day, 5 July 2013, The Herald. https://www.herald.co.zw/pinewood-schools-big-day/ Pinewood High School in Dzivarasekwa, Harare, celebrated its 23rd anniversary...