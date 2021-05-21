Difference between revisions of "Pink Elephants"

From Pink Elephants drive 1.6 KM towards Nyanga, turn right at road junction away from the Nyanga road, 2.7 KM turn right again towards Diana’s Vow, 5.1 KM turn left onto the Constance Road, 25.1 KM turn left onto the A14 for Nyanga. The road is in poor condition, particularly after the rains.

From '''Pink Elephants''' drive 1.6km towards [[Nyanga]], turn right at road junction away from the [[Nyanga]] road, 2.7km turn right again towards [[Diana's Vow]], 5.1km turn left onto the Constance Road, 25.1km turn left onto the A14 for [[Nyanga]]. The road is in poor condition, particularly after the rains.

From Rusape take the A14 turnoff to Nyanga : 0. 95 KM turn left onto the Silver Bow road at the signpost to Harleigh Farm and Diana’s Vow, 14. 5 KM continue past the former Harleigh Farm tobacco barns, 18. 1 KM continue past road intersection, 29. 1 KM continue past signpost to Diana’s Vow, 29. 3 KM continue past the Constance Road turnoff to the right. 31.7 KM turn left off the Nyanga road, 32. 8 KM turn left again towards Headlands. 34. 4 KM see the steep little kopje with frieze on your right as above. The road is in poor condition and bumpy, although passable for 2WD vehicles.

From Harare drive on the A3 towards Mutare. After Headlands, drive a further 7. 4 KM and turn left onto the Baddeley Road. Drive 19. 3 KM following the signposts to Nyanga, The rock painting is in a steep little kopje just west of the road. A path leads from the road to the rock art frieze which is at the summit of the kopje above an overhanging shelter.

The six faded red ochre elephants are not particularly impressive, but full of life and easily reached.

'''Pink Elephants''' comprises six faded pink elephants high above an overhanging shelter at the summit of the steep kopje.



Why Visit

How to get there

How to get back

Category Zimbabwe Caves And Rock Paintings