Difference between revisions of "Pius Jamba"

Pius Jamba, real name Pius Mukandi, is a resident of Nyatsime in Beatrice. He was identified by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) as the main suspect in the murder of Moreblessing Ali who was a member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and a community leader in Ward 21, Chitungwiza North.

Mukandi is related to Simba Chisango, who is said to be a well-known ZANU PF activist in Chitungwiza.

His mother is Laina Mukandi of Plot 321 Dunnotar Farm in Beatrice where he dumped Ali's remains in a disused well before disappearing from the area.

On 16 June 2022, ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi announced the arrest of Mukandi in the Chidamoyo area, Magunje, Mashonaland West Province, his mother’s home area.

Mukandi (31) had been in hiding since 24 May 2022 when he was last seen dragging Ali from Chibhanguza Shopping Centre.

Police initially claimed that Mukandi and Ali were ex-lovers but it later emerged during Mukandi's court appearance that it was the first time for him to see the deceased.

Mukandi appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on 18 June 2022 before magistrate Dennis Mangosi.