Difference between revisions of "Pius Jamba"

On 16 June 2022, ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi announced the arrest of Mukandi in the Chidamoyo area, Magunje, Mashonaland West Province, his mother’s home area.

On 16 June 2022, ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi announced the arrest of Mukandi in the Chidamoyo area, Magunje, Mashonaland West Province, his mother’s home area.

His mother is Laina Mukandi of Plot 321 Dunnotar Farm in Beatrice where he dumped Ali's remains in a disused well before disappearing from the area.

His mother was Laina Mukandi of Plot 321 Dunnotar Farm in Beatrice where he dumped Ali's remains in a disused well before disappearing from the area.

Mukandi is related to Simba Chisango, [https://thestandard.newsday.co.zw/2022/06/19/revealed-killer-was-not-moreblessing-alis-lover/ who is said to be a well-known ZANU PF activist] in Chitungwiza.

Mukandi is related to Simba Chisango, [https://thestandard.newsday.co.zw/2022/06/19/revealed-killer-was-not-moreblessing-alis-lover/ who is said to be a well-known ZANU PF activist] in Chitungwiza.

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

'''Pius Jamba''', real name '''Pius Mukandi''', was a resident of Nyatsime in Beatrice. He was identified by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) as the main suspect in the murder of Moreblessing Ali who was a member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and a community leader in Ward 21, Chitungwiza North.

'''Pius Jamba''', real name '''Pius Mukandi''', was a resident of Nyatsime in Beatrice. He was identified by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) as the main suspect in the murder of Moreblessing Ali who was a member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and a community leader in Ward 21, Chitungwiza North.

Background

Pius Jamba, real name Pius Mukandi, was a resident of Nyatsime in Beatrice. He was identified by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) as the main suspect in the murder of Moreblessing Ali who was a member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and a community leader in Ward 21, Chitungwiza North.

School/ Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Murder Allegations

Mukandi is related to Simba Chisango, who is said to be a well-known ZANU PF activist in Chitungwiza.

His mother is Laina Mukandi of Plot 321 Dunnotar Farm in Beatrice where he dumped Ali's remains in a disused well before disappearing from the area.

On 16 June 2022, ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi announced the arrest of Mukandi in the Chidamoyo area, Magunje, Mashonaland West Province, his mother’s home area.

Mukandi (31) had been in hiding since 24 May 2022 when he was last seen dragging Ali from Chibhanguza Shopping Centre.

Police initially claimed that Mukandi and Ali were ex-lovers but it later emerged during Mukandi's court appearance that it was the first time for him to see the deceased.

Mukandi appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on 18 June 2022 before magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

He was remanded in custody to 1 July 2022 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.