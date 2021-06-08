Difference between revisions of "Pius Ncube"
Archbishop Emeritus
Pius Ncube
Pius Ncube
|Church
|Roman Catholic
|Archdiocese
|Bulawayo
|Province
|Harare
|Installed
|1973
|Term ended
|2007
|Personal details
|Born
|December 31, 1946
Filabusi, Matabeleland South Province
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Denomination
|Christian
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
Pius Ncube is a controversial Zimbabwean religious figure who was once a senior Roman Catholic Church leader. He led the Archdiocese of Bulawayo before his resignation in 2007.[1]
Background
He was born Pius Alick Mvundla Ncube on 31 December 1946.[2] He grew up in the Filabusi area of Matabeleland South Province in Zimbabwe.[2] He went to a Presbyterian primary school in Mbonqane area, west of Bulawayo. He proceeded to St. Patrick Primary School in Makokoba, Bulawayo for primary education. For his secondary school, Ncube went to Chikwingwizha Secondary School, another Roman Catholic institution in Gweru.[2]
Career
Ncube enrolled at Chishawasha Serminary in 1967 where he studied Philosophy and Theology. He was eventually ordained as a priest in 1973 as a priest of Bulawayo.[3] In 1998, He was ordained archbishop of Bulawayo. He worked for a number of Catholic mission stations in the country before he became a bishop. He was eventually ordained archbishop of Bulawayo. He left the ministry in 2007 after adultery allegations had emerged.[2]
Scandals
Adultery Scandal
Pius Ncube resigned on 11 September 2007 after a video of him and a married woman went viral. The video was shot using a hidden camera in Bulawayo and it was played several times on the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) television channel.
References
- ↑ , Courage Under Fire: Profile of Archbishop Pius Ncube,Beliefnet',retrieved:12 Jun 2016"
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 2.3 M. Tshuma, Archbishop Emeritus Pius Ncube,Rel Zim, retrieved:12 Jun 2015"
- ↑ , Archbishop Pius Alick Mvundla Ncube,Catholic Hierachy,retrieved:12 Jun 2015"