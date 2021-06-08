[[Ernest Tekere]] the man who was behind the operation to expose Ncube, was found hanged in his office at a Bulawayo security company on 7 June 2021 .

Pius Ncube is a controversial Zimbabwean religious figure who was once a senior Roman Catholic Church leader. He led the Archdiocese of Bulawayo before his resignation in 2007.[1]

Background

He was born Pius Alick Mvundla Ncube on 31 December 1946.[2] He grew up in the Filabusi area of Matabeleland South Province in Zimbabwe.[2] He went to a Presbyterian primary school in Mbonqane area, west of Bulawayo. He proceeded to St. Patrick Primary School in Makokoba, Bulawayo for primary education. For his secondary school, Ncube went to Chikwingwizha Secondary School, another Roman Catholic institution in Gweru.[2]

Career

Ncube enrolled at Chishawasha Serminary in 1967 where he studied Philosophy and Theology. He was eventually ordained as a priest in 1973 as a priest of Bulawayo.[3] In 1998, He was ordained archbishop of Bulawayo. He worked for a number of Catholic mission stations in the country before he became a bishop. He was eventually ordained archbishop of Bulawayo. He left the ministry in 2007 after adultery allegations had emerged.[2]

Ncube returned from the Vatican in 2016 and retreated to the Marist Brothers Seminary in Dete, Hwange district. From there, he began work on translating the 700-page Catechism of the Roman Catholic Church into iSiNdebele with other priests.[4]

Scandals

Adultery Scandal

Pius Ncube resigned on 11 September 2007 after a video of him and a married woman identified as Rosemary Sibanda, went viral. The video was shot using a hidden camera in Bulawayo and it was played several times on the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) television channel.

Months prior to the video, Ncube had said he was ready to face bullets in anti-government protests to help bring democratic change in Zimbabwe.

The woman alleged to have been in the sex videos with Ncube, died from pneumonia just a year later in May 2008. [4] Ncube was later served with summons for a $20 billion lawsuit over the alleged adultery by the woman’s husband, Mr Onesimus Sibanda.[5]

Ernest Tekere the man who was behind the operation to expose Ncube, was found hanged in his office at a Bulawayo security company on 7 June 2021.