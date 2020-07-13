Difference between revisions of "Piwai Chipunza"

In July 2018, Piwai Chipunza was elected to Ward 7 Zvimba RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1259 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 7 Zvimba RDC with 1259 votes, beating Phillip Mubvumbi of MDC-Alliance with 324 votes, Leonard Taderera of NPF with 193 votes, Jani Mtizwa of BZA with 32 votes, Wilson Karigamombe of ZIPP with 30 votes and Noroth Nyamayaro of ZDU with 20 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

