Plastic Profile recycle LDPE and are in Harare.
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Address: 6 Coben Place, cnr. Brittle and Dumfries Rd, Workington, Harare
Phone: R. Kambasha - 0772 219002, 0772 264148, 0242 770951.
Email:
Website:
Materials
LDPE
2020 - ±27 tons