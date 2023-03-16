Pindula

Plastic Profile recycle LDPE and are in Harare.

See Recycle in Zimbabwe.

Contact Details

Address: 6 Coben Place, cnr. Brittle and Dumfries Rd, Workington, Harare
Phone: R. Kambasha - 0772 219002, 0772 264148, 0242 770951.
Email:
Website:

Materials

LDPE

2020 - ±27 tons

