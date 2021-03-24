Difference between revisions of "Platinum"
(Created page with "'''Platinum''' is a precious metal. A lustrous white metal with a high melting point, used in jewelry, dentistry and most recently as a catalyst in vehicle exhausts. There are...")
It's use as an anti-pollution catalyst, and sanctions against South Africa (one of the world's largest suppliers) from the '''1980'''s, made the development of platinum in Zimbabwe much more important. Prior to this, [[Mimosa]] and [[Zinca]] mines on the [[Great Dyke]] produced virtually all of Rhodesia's platinum, and mainly a by-product of [[Copper]] and [[Nickle]] mining.
<ref name="Encyclopedia Zimbabwe"> [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe'', (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019'' </ref>
Platinum is a precious metal. A lustrous white metal with a high melting point, used in jewelry, dentistry and most recently as a catalyst in vehicle exhausts. There are deposits on the Great Dyke.
It's use as an anti-pollution catalyst, and sanctions against South Africa (one of the world's largest suppliers) from the 1980s, made the development of platinum in Zimbabwe much more important. Prior to this, Mimosa and Zinca mines on the Great Dyke produced virtually all of Rhodesia's platinum, and mainly a by-product of Copper and Nickle mining.
