Difference between revisions of "Platinum"

(ZMDC) (60 per cent) and [[Lefever Finance]] Ltd (40 per cent). Lefever is registered in the British Virgin Islands, a tax haven.

In the early 2000s, [[Anglo American Platinum]] discovered the rich [[Bokai Platinum deposit]] and sold it for US$142 million to [[Todal Mining]] (Pvt) Ltd, a joint venture company between the state-owned [[Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation]]

'''Platinum''' is mentioned on p33 [[Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe]] under the Case Study 5 ''The Mining Cartels''.

It's use as an anti-pollution catalyst, and sanctions against South Africa (one of the world's largest suppliers) from the '''1980'''s, made the development of platinum in Zimbabwe much more important. Prior to this, [[Mimosa]] and [[Zinca]] mines on the [[Great Dyke]] produced virtually all of Rhodesia's platinum, and mainly a by-product of [[Copper]] and [[ Nickel ]] mining.

'''Platinum''' is a precious metal. A lustrous white metal with a high melting point, used in jewelry, dentistry and most recently as a catalyst in vehicle exhausts. There are deposits on the [[Great Dyke]].

Platinum is mentioned on p33 Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe under the Case Study 5 The Mining Cartels.

