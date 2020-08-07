Difference between revisions of "Plaxedes Svuure"

In July 2018, Plaxedes Svuure was elected to Ward 18 Zvimba RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1591 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 18 Zvimba RDC with 1591 votes, beating Sunny Batiya of MDC-Alliance with 334 votes and James Jenami of ZIPP with 117 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

