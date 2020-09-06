Plot Mhako is a Zimbabwean creative social entrepreneur, dancer promoter and arts journalist based in Germany. He is mostly known for being the founder of Jibilika Dance Trust, which he founded in 2007.

Mhako is also co-founder of KuendaProductions.com a multi-disciplinarian, an intercultural creative organization working in Dance, Theatre, Music, visual art and management. It was initiated in 2013.

Mhako founded Zimhiphop Summit, ZimDancehall Summit two annual music conventions in Zimbabwe focusing on the two main popular youth culture.

He also started the arts promotion YouTube channel Earground.

Mhako is fellow with the US Department of state-run Mandela Washington Fellowship (Young Africa Leadership Initiative) YALI 2015, International Society For Performing Arts (ISPA) 2016, International Visitors Leadership Program (IVLP) Hip Hop & Civic Engagement Fellow (2012).

Background

Plot Mhako went to Glen Norah High for his secondary education. Thereafter he studied journalism at CCOSA.

