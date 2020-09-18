Difference between revisions of "Plot Mhako"
'''Plot Mhako''' is a Zimbabwean creative social entrepreneur, dancer promoter and arts journalist based in Germany. He is mostly known for being the founder of Jibilika Dance Trust, which he founded in 2007.
==Social Media==
==Social Media==
|Line 114:
Latest revision as of 09:00, 18 September 2020
|Plot Mhako
|Born
|Plot Mhako
1982
Harare
|Education
|Glen Norah High School
|Alma mater
|CCOSA
|Occupation
|Journalist
|Organization
|EarGround
|Known for
|Arts Journalism
|Notable work
|Founded Jibilika Dance Trust
|Children
|Ethan
Plot Mhako is a Zimbabwean creative social entrepreneur, dancer promoter and arts journalist based in Germany. He is mostly known for being the founder of Jibilika Dance Trust, which he founded in 2007.
Contents
Background
Plot Mhako is the fifth born in a family of nine children and originally from Madziwa but grew up in Glen View. He went to Glen Norah 2 High School for his secondary education. Thereafter he studied journalism at CCOSA. Mhako is fellow with the US Department of state-run Mandela Washington Fellowship (Young Africa Leadership Initiative) YALI 2015, International Society For Performing Arts (ISPA) 2016, International Visitors Leadership Program (IVLP) Hip Hop & Civic Engagement Fellow (2012).
Career
His career started around 1996 when he was at Glen Norah 2 High School where he met Tinashe Ndidza and Jethro Saunyama who were so much into music like he was. They formed a band called City Boyz. About 3 years later when he was in form 4, he got a chance to volunteer at the first Harare International Festival of the Arts (HIFA) and that is when it really took off for him because it was a mind-blowing experience.
In 2004, a dance film called You Got Served came out. The film inspired a lot of young people to dance and compete. The frenzy was palpable but there was no outlet for them. Mhako decided to create one and teamed up with two former work colleagues, Anessu Bwezane and Marshall Mukaadiro, and schoolmate Fidelis Svosve to initiate the Jibilika Dance Festival. The festival grew into an institution that promotes various elements of the arts and youth culture, and many years later, it is still going in Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Botswana and soon Angola.[1]
Mhako is co-founder of KuendaProductions.com a multi-disciplinarian, an intercultural creative organization working in Dance, Theatre, Music, visual art and management. It was initiated in 2013. He partnered with Cindy Janicke from Germany and Ugandan Antonio Burkar to form Kuenda Production which deals with promoting different styles of art, theatre and connecting Africa and Europe through dance. He also attended the Africtions festival in Germany together with Hope Masike, Probeats, Melyn Chenjerai, Kelvin Kembo, Tafadzwa Hananda and Vusa Moyo. They won the Best Positive Social impact 2013 Hip-hop awards. In 2015 he and his partners had planned to open a dance school in Mutare apart from creating dance network.[2]
Mhako also founded Zimhiphop Summit, ZimDancehall Summit two annual music conventions in Zimbabwe focusing on the two main popular youth culture. He also started the arts promotion YouTube channel Earground. He is the director of Earground.com a media platform promoting Zimbabwean creative content online and documenting the trajectory.[3] He also co-founded and directed Zimbabwe's first international contemporary dance festival http://mafuwefestival.org.zw/
Stepping down at Jibilika
Jibilika Dance Trust founder Plot Mhako took a bow and announced that he was stepping down from his role as the projects and creative director. This announcement was made as the trust celebrated it’s 10th annivessary. Mhako handed over the mantle to 2016 National Arts Merit Awards-winning theatre practitioner and dancer, Nyaradzao Francisca Nhongonhema.[4]
Picture Gallery
Social Media
- Facebook: Plot Mhako
- Instagram: plotmhako
- Twitter: @plotmhako
- YouTube: Earground.
References
- ↑ Simba Harawa, [1], House of Mutapa, Published: 9 March, 2020, Accessed: 18 September, 2020
- ↑ Tafadzwa Zimoyo, [2], The Herald, Published: 1 January, 2015, Accessed: 18 September, 2020
- ↑ [3], Music in Africa, Accessed: 18 September, 2020
- ↑ [4], Youth Village, Published: March 2017, Accessed: 18 September, 2020