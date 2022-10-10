Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Plumtree"

Page Discussion
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 
[[File:Plumtree Caption.PNG|right|thumb]]
 
[[File:Plumtree Caption.PNG|right|thumb]]
  
'''Plumtree''' is a Town in [[Bulilimamangwe]] District, [[Matabeleland South Province]]. it is the border post with Botswana.  
+
'''Plumtree''' is a Town in [[Bulilimamangwe]] District, [[Matabeleland South Province]]. It is the border post with Botswana.  
  
 
See:
 
See:

Latest revision as of 11:59, 10 October 2022

Plumtree Caption.PNG

Plumtree is a Town in Bulilimamangwe District, Matabeleland South Province. It is the border post with Botswana.

See:

Population

It is home to about 2 148 people.

Infrastructure

ZNA 1 Brigade, 1.3 Inf. Bn. is based at Plumtree.
It is served by Plumtree District Hospital.
Plumtree High School.
Thekwane High School.

Associations

The following people have an association with Plumtree.







References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Plumtree&oldid=120720"