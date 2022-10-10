'''Plumtree''' is a Town in [[Bulilimamangwe]] District, [[Matabeleland South Province]]. It is the border post with Botswana.

Population

It is home to about 2 148 people.

Infrastructure

ZNA 1 Brigade, 1.3 Inf. Bn. is based at Plumtree.

It is served by Plumtree District Hospital.

Plumtree High School.

Thekwane High School.



Associations

The following people have an association with Plumtree.























