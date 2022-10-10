Difference between revisions of "Plumtree"
Latest revision as of 11:59, 10 October 2022
Plumtree is a Town in Bulilimamangwe District, Matabeleland South Province. It is the border post with Botswana.
See:
Population
It is home to about 2 148 people.
Infrastructure
ZNA 1 Brigade, 1.3 Inf. Bn. is based at Plumtree.
It is served by Plumtree District Hospital.
Plumtree High School.
Thekwane High School.
Associations
The following people have an association with Plumtree.