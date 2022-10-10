Difference between revisions of "Plumtree"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
[[File:Plumtree Caption.PNG|right|thumb]]
[[File:Plumtree Caption.PNG|right|thumb]]
|−
'''Plumtree''' is a Town
|+
'''Plumtree''' is a Town in [[Matabeleland South Province]]
|+
|+
|+
in
|+
[[]].
==Population==
==Population==
|−
It is home to about 2
|+
It is home to about 2 148 people.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|−
|+
==
|−
|+
|−
|+
* [[]]
|−
|+
* [[]]
|−
* [[
|+
* [[]]
|−
* [[
|+
* [[]]
|−
* [[
|−
* [[
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|Line 41:
|Line 44:
<references/>
<references/>
|−
[[Category:Towns and Cities]][[Category:Places]]
|+
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
|+
[[Category:Places]]
Latest revision as of 11:59, 10 October 2022
Plumtree is a Town in Bulilimamangwe District, Matabeleland South Province. It is the border post with Botswana.
See:
Population
It is home to about 2 148 people.
Infrastructure
ZNA 1 Brigade, 1.3 Inf. Bn. is based at Plumtree.
It is served by Plumtree District Hospital.
Plumtree High School.
Thekwane High School.
Associations
The following people have an association with Plumtree.