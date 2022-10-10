Pindula

'''Plumtree''' is a Town in [[Bulilimamangwe]] District, [[Matabeleland South Province]]. It is the border post with Botswana.  
'''Plumtree''' is a Town in [[Bulilimamangwe]] District, [[Matabeleland South Province]]. It is the border post with Botswana.
See:
* [[Distances in Zimbabwe]],
* [[Regional Distances]].  
  
 
==Population==
 
==Population==
It is home to about 2,148 people and the population comprises  of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.  
It is home to about 2 148 people.  
  
==Infrastructure==
[[ZNA]] 1 Brigade, 1.3 Inf. Bn. is based at '''Plumtree'''. <br/>
It is served by [[Plumtree District Hospital]]. <br/>
[[Plumtree High School]]. <br/>
[[Thekwane High School]]. <br/>
  
+
+
+
+
+
+
<references/>
 
<references/>
  
[[Category:Towns and Cities]][[Category:Places]]
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
[[Category:Places]]

Plumtree Caption.PNG

Plumtree is a Town in Bulilimamangwe District, Matabeleland South Province. It is the border post with Botswana.

See:

Population

It is home to about 2 148 people.

Infrastructure

ZNA 1 Brigade, 1.3 Inf. Bn. is based at Plumtree.
It is served by Plumtree District Hospital.
Plumtree High School.
Thekwane High School.

Associations

The following people have an association with Plumtree.







References

