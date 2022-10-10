The following people have an association with Plumtree.

It is served by [[Plumtree District Hospital]]. <br/>

[[ZNA]] 1 Brigade, 1.3 Inf. Bn. is based at '''Plumtree'''. <br/>

It is home to about 2 , 148 people and the population comprises of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans .

'''Plumtree''' is a Town in [[Bulilimamangwe]] District, [[Matabeleland South Province]] . It is the border post with Botswana.

Plumtree is a Town in Bulilimamangwe District, Matabeleland South Province. It is the border post with Botswana.

Population

Infrastructure

ZNA 1 Brigade, 1.3 Inf. Bn. is based at Plumtree.

It is served by Plumtree District Hospital.

Plumtree High School.

Thekwane High School.



Associations

