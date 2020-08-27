In December 2014 after she was fed up that her shop was filled with shoes from leading brands, Pokello launched her own brand ''Pink Bottoms'' that would see 3 lines reaching the market; namely Big Brother Africa The Chase, Size Me Up and Spell My Name. These shoes were designed with the African woman in mind, to fit in their toes comfortably she would say.<ref>Tsitsi Ndabambi [http://www.zimbojam.com/articles/fashion-beauty/so-this-is-fashion/item/2206-talking-pink-bottoms-business-with-pokello Talking ‘Pink Bottoms’ Business with Pokello], 'Zimbo Jam', Published: 16 Jan 2015, Retrieved: 2 Feb 2015</ref> Pokello managed to secure endorsement deals with Victory Co and is the official face of the''''' Ndeipi-Zviri Sei Sei''''' t-shirt brands also having a deal with [[Vault Cosmetics]].<ref name="ZimboJam"/>

'''Pokello Nare''' is a Zimbabwean socialite, businesswoman and former [[Big Brother Africa]] (BBA) housemate.She got married to Elikem Kurmodzie a Ghananian tailor and actor best known for representing Ghana in the 2013 [[Big Brother Africa]] reality show. Pokello is stepdaughter to [[Ignatius Chombo]]. In February 2018 it was reported that Pokello and Elikem had separated.

Biography

Pokello was born on 24 August 1985 to Retired Colonel George Nare and Bessy Muzvidzwa and she was raised in Harare. She is of Sotho and royal descent from the Babirwa Clan in the lineage of Sikora Morole, the chief of the Babirwas, who is now based in Botswana.[1] Pokello comes from Manama Area in rural Gwanda in Matabeleland South. She has a sister named Takudzwa Dube,[2] while her father's other children are Lerato, Teboho and Uratile.[3] She has a son named Nathan, who is an avid sport's person, while there is no mention of who the father is.[4] She was married to Elikem Kumordzie.

Education

Pokello attended Alexandra Park Primary School for her primary education where she was heavily involved in sports like hockey and athletics. She then proceeded to Kyle College in the city of Masvingo . For her tertiary education, Pokello went to Monash University in South Africa where she studied Business Management and Media. Her leadership qualities were seen here as she became one of the two females who made up a 10-member Student Representative Council (SRC). She also made history by becoming the first woman to ever hold the social coordinator position on campus.[5]

Business Interests

Starting from her school days, Pokello would tutor in order to get extra cash that would finance her wardrobe.[5] This passion for fashion would see her opening her own stores in Harare. In 2011 Pokello opened Addicted 2 Shoes an upmarket boutique that is situated at Sam Levy's Village that primarily sells shoes.

Pink Bottoms

In December 2014 after she was fed up that her shop was filled with shoes from leading brands, Pokello launched her own brand Pink Bottoms that would see 3 lines reaching the market; namely Big Brother Africa The Chase, Size Me Up and Spell My Name. These shoes were designed with the African woman in mind, to fit in their toes comfortably she would say.[6] Pokello managed to secure endorsement deals with Victory Co and is the official face of the Ndeipi-Zviri Sei Sei t-shirt brands also having a deal with Vault Cosmetics.[5]

Picture Gallery

Sex Tape

In December 2011, Pokello hogged the limelight when her sex tape with Stunner was leaked by the tabloid, H-Metro. The two-minute clip showed Pokello having unprotected sexual intercourse with local musician Stunner. The clip was made at the home they used to share in the Harare's Avondale suburb using a phone.[7] The tape went viral on social media platforms which led to a longer version of the sex tape being released. Her father who is a retired military officer did not condone his daughter's behavior, but instead castigated the person who leaked the tape. He also said his daughter was strong enough not to be weakened by the tape.[8]

Big Brother Africa - The Chase

Pokello had a colorful stay at Big Brother Africa in 2013. She survived eviction four times. The first time she received eight country votes and the following two times she had four country votes. She was however evicted in July 2013. Controversy also followed her in the house when she called herself Delicious Delilah[9] at the grand finale of the Chase. This did not go down well with most of her fans who found the comments embarrassing and revealing. It was here that she also met her husband Elikem. The latter represented Ghana in BBA. The two were constantly spotted bathing together and sharing the same bed. Above all, they often kissed on occasions. As a result, Pokello went on to dump then boyfriend Stunner live on television. Pokello did this on the day of her eviction from BBA.[10]

Engagement

In May 2014, Pokello got engaged to her Ghanaian boyfriend Elikem. The two met on Big Brother Africa in 2013. Pokello and Elikem got engaged on air while presenting the Best Collaboration of the Year at the 2014 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.[11] However, she caused a stir with her Facebook and Twitter messages after the marriage proposal, poking and asking people how they felt if a whore could get married.[12] This ignited public debate with many castigating her loose morals.

Marriage

A year after her engagement, Pokello would eventually get married in a traditional wedding to Ghanaian Elikem in Zimbabwe.[13] Reports were that the bride price was in the region of US$18,000.[13]

Allegations of extramarital affair with Stunner

Stunner’s ex-wife Olinda Chapel accused her husband Stunner of cheating on her with his ex-girlfriend model and socialite Pokello. Olinda claimed that she had received the information from Stunner's friend Trigger. This information came out when Olinda found out through her phone that Stunner was guilty of marital infidelities in their matrimonial home when she was away in the United Kingdom where she is based, including with another young model and socialite too who Stunner was old enough to be her father called Cyclone Dyonne.

Marital Problems

Socialite Pokello Nare’s marriage to Ghanaian Elikem Kumordzie was reported to have ended. Elikem described his marriage to his fellow Big Brother Africa housemate as a mistake that he hoped not to repeat.

Reports that the couple had split up started in 2017 when their ritual of wishing celebrating birthdays on social media was broken. Elikem was reported not to frequent Zimbabwe and Pokello was reported to have moved on and is said to be in a relationship with Ronald Muzambe who calls himself “rondontharon” on Instagram. Pokello who had been advertising Elikem’s clothing designs was reported to have stopped. [14]





It was also alleged that Ghanaian Elikem Kumordzie and Pokello married for business, not for love, if one looks closely at their union and subsequent break-up.[14]

Elikem filing for Divorce

Ghanaian Elikem Kumordzie filed for divorce from wife of three years, socialite Pokello Nare. Though his lawyers, Mahuni Gidiri Law Chambers, Elikem told the High Court that the marriage had irretrievably broken down such that there were no prospects for reconciliation. Part of Elikem’s court papers read,

The plaintiff (Elikem) and defendant (Pokelo) have not stayed together as husband and wife for the past one year since September 2017 and such is regarded by plaintiff to be incompatible with the continuation of a normal marriage relationship. As a result of the above, the plaintiff has lost love and affection to the extent that there are no prospects for reconciliation due to the irretrievable differences between the parties…Plaintiff avers that he will maintain the minor child by paying $500 per month.

[15]

