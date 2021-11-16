|description= Polite Kambamura is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. He is a Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development.

'''Polite Kambamura''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of [[Zanu-PF]]. He is a Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development.

'''Polite Kambamura''' is a Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development.

Polite Kambamura is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. He is a Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development.

Background

Age

Kambamura was born in 1977.[1]

Businesses

According to a report by The Herald, Kambamura has interests in real estate, pharmaceuticals, liquor outlets and medium scale mining cooperatives.[1]

Education

Kambamura is an engineer by profession. He graduated from the University of Zimbabwe in 2002 with a Bsc (Hon) Mining Engineering.[2] Kambamura is a beneficiary of the Presidential Scholarship program at Advanced Level.[1]

Career

Polite Kambamura worked in several mines in Zimbabwe which include Trojan Nickel Mine, Shamva Mine (LONRITO) and Ashanti Goldfields. Kambamura went to South Africa where he increased his knowledge in mining, working in several mines starting from junior positions to management.[2]

Politics

He came back to Zimbabwe where he joined politics. In 2018, Kambamura was duly elected Sanyati constituency legislator. He polled 12 082 votes to see off MDC Alliance candidate Xavier Abel Edziwa who had 4 752 and others such as Simangaliso Chabuka of National Patriotic Front, Florence Gwatinyanya (ZIPP), Baster Willie Magwizi (ZAPU) and People’s Rainbow Coalition leader Gift Nyandoro.

Emmerson Mnangagwa then appointed him to the position of Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development.[2][1]