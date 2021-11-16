|description= Polite Kambamura is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. He is a Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development.

[[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] then appointed him to the position of Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development. <ref name="MZ"/><ref name="H">Blessings Chidakwa, [https://www.herald.co.zw/kambamura-a-november-24-2017-political-product/ Kambamura: A November 24, 2017 political product], ''The Herald'', Published: October 20, 2018, Retrieved: November 16, 2021</ref>

He came back to Zimbabwe where he joined politics. In 2018, Kambamura was duly elected Sanyati constituency legislator. He polled 12 082 votes to see off [[MDC Alliance]] candidate Xavier Abel Edziwa who had 4 752 and others such as Simangaliso Chabuka of [[National Patriotic Front]], Florence Gwatinyanya (ZIPP), Baster Willie Magwizi ([[ZAPU]]) and People’s Rainbow Coalition leader Gift Nyandoro.

Polite Kambamura worked in several mines in Zimbabwe which include Trojan Nickel Mine, Shamva Mine (LONRITO) and Ashanti Goldfields. Kambamura went to South Africa where he increased his knowledge in mining, working in several mines starting from junior positions to management.<ref name="MZ"/>

Kambamura is an engineer by profession. He graduated from the [[University of Zimbabwe]] in 2002 with a Bsc (Hon) Mining Engineering.<ref name="MZ">Rudairo Dickson Mapuranga, [https://miningzimbabwe.com/interview-hon-polite-kambamura-deputy-minister-of-mines/ Polite Kambamura deputy Minister of Mines Interview], ''Mining Zimbabwe'', Published: December 1, 2019, Retrieved: November 16, 2021</ref> Kambamura is a beneficiary of the Presidential Scholarship program at Advanced Level.<ref name="H"/>

According to a report by [[The Herald]], Kambamura has interests in real estate, pharmaceuticals, liquor outlets and medium scale mining cooperatives.<ref name="H"/>

Background

Age

Kambamura was born in 1977.[1]

Businesses

According to a report by The Herald, Kambamura has interests in real estate, pharmaceuticals, liquor outlets and medium scale mining cooperatives.[1]

Education

Kambamura is an engineer by profession. He graduated from the University of Zimbabwe in 2002 with a Bsc (Hon) Mining Engineering.[2] Kambamura is a beneficiary of the Presidential Scholarship program at Advanced Level.[1]

Career

Polite Kambamura worked in several mines in Zimbabwe which include Trojan Nickel Mine, Shamva Mine (LONRITO) and Ashanti Goldfields. Kambamura went to South Africa where he increased his knowledge in mining, working in several mines starting from junior positions to management.[2]

Politics

He came back to Zimbabwe where he joined politics. In 2018, Kambamura was duly elected Sanyati constituency legislator. He polled 12 082 votes to see off MDC Alliance candidate Xavier Abel Edziwa who had 4 752 and others such as Simangaliso Chabuka of National Patriotic Front, Florence Gwatinyanya (ZIPP), Baster Willie Magwizi (ZAPU) and People’s Rainbow Coalition leader Gift Nyandoro.

Emmerson Mnangagwa then appointed him to the position of Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development.[2][1]