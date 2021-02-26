Difference between revisions of "Political Abductions and Forced Disappearances in Zimbabwe"

| 10 February 2017 <ref name="pn11022017">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2017/02/11/video-moment-tariro-zhangazha-allegedly-abducted-police-still-missing/ Video: Moment when Tariro Zhangazha was allegedly abducted by police, she is still missing], ''Pindula News, Published: 11 Feb 2017, Retrieved: 17 Sep 2019''</ref>

| 10 February 2017 <ref name="pn11022017">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2017/02/11/video-moment-tariro-zhangazha-allegedly-abducted-police-still-missing/ Video: Moment when Tariro Zhangazha was allegedly abducted by police, she is still missing], ''Pindula News, Published: 11 Feb 2017, Retrieved: 17 Sep 2019''</ref>

A list of known abductions and forced disappearances in Zimbabwe since 1980.

Please note: the status 'unknown' means editors don't have any information on whether the abducted person was eventually found. It could be that they were found but this information has not been found by the editors, or that they are still missing

2019

2017

Name Abduction Date Place Status Known For Tariro Zhangazha 10 February 2017 [2] Harare CBD Unknown Street Vendor

2016

Name Abduction Date Place Status Known For Patson Dzamara 16 November 2016[3] Harare Assaulted and dumped near lack Chivero Political Activist & MDC Official Ishmael Kauzani 01 Dec 2016 [4] Harare Assaulted, dumped Tajamuka Political Activist Kudakwashe Kambakunje 27 September 2016 [5] Harare Assaulted and dumped on a farm about 22km outside Harare Political Activist

2015

Name Abduction Date Place Status Known For Itai Dzamara 9 March 2015 Glenview, Harare Still Missing Journalism & Political Activism

2012

Name Abduction Date Place Status Known For Paul Chizuze 2012 Bulawayo

2008

Name Abduction Date Place Status Known For Jestina Mukoko 3 December 2008 Norton, Harare Located in State Security custody on 24 December 2018 Human Rights activist Broderick Takawira 8 December 2008 Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP), Mt Pleasant, Harare Located in State Security custody on 24 December 2018 Zimbabwe Peace Project official Pascal Gonzo 8 December 2008 Zimbabwe peace Project, Mt Pleasant, Harare Located in State Security custody on 24 December 2018 ZPP Official Gandhi Mudzingwa 8 December 2008 Msasa Harare Former Personal Assistant to Morgan Tsvangirai Zachariah Nkomo 5 December 2008 Rujeko, Masvingo Brother of leading Human Rights Lawyer, Harrison Nkomo Concillia Chinanzvavana 29 October 2008 Banket Unknown MDC Official Emmanuel Chinanzvavana (Concillia's husband) 29 October 2008 Unknown Fidelis Chiramba 29 October 2008 Unknown MDC Zvimba South District Ernest Mudimu 29 October 2008 Unknown MDC parliamentary candidate for Zvimba North Fanwell Tembo 29 October 2008 Unknown MDC Official, Zvimba South. Terry Musona 29 October 2008 Unknown MDC Official Lloyd Tarumbwa 29 October 2008 Unknown MDC Activist Collen Mutemagawo 29 October 2008 Unknown MDC Official, Zvimba South. Collen Mutemagawo's 2-year-old child 29 October 2008 Unknown Violet Mupfuranhehwe 29 October 2008 Unknown MDC Activist Pieat Kaseke 29 October 2008 Unknown MDC Activist Gwenzi Kahiya 29 October 2008 Unknown MDC Activist Tawanda Bvumo 29 October 2008 Unknown MDC Activist Agrippa Kakonda 29 October 2008 Unknown MDC Activist Larry Gaka 29 October 2008 Unknown MDC Activist

2000

Name Abduction Date Place Status Known For Patrick Nabanyana 19 June 2000[6] Home (Nketa, Bulawayo) Still Missing MDC Activist

1990

Name Abduction Date Place Status Known For Rashiwe Guzha May 1990 Still Missing Officer in the CIO