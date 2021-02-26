Difference between revisions of "Political Abductions and Forced Disappearances in Zimbabwe"

A list of known abductions and forced disappearances in Zimbabwe since 1980.

Please note: the status 'unknown' means editors don't have any information on whether the abducted person was eventually found. It could be that they were found but this information has not been found by the editors, or that they are still missing

2019

2017

Name Abduction Date Place Status Known For Tariro Zhangazha 10 February 2017 [2] Harare CBD Unknown Street Vendor

2016

Name Abduction Date Place Status Known For Patson Dzamara 16 November 2016[3] Harare Assaulted and dumped near Lake Chivero Political Activist & MDC Official Ishmael Kauzani 01 Dec 2016 [4] Harare Assaulted, dumped Tajamuka Political Activist Kudakwashe Kambakunje 27 September 2016 [5] Harare Assaulted and dumped on a farm about 22km outside Harare Political Activist

2015

Name Abduction Date Place Status Known For Itai Dzamara 9 March 2015 Glenview, Harare Still Missing Journalism & Political Activism

2012

Name Abduction Date Place Status Known For Paul Chizuze 2012 Bulawayo

2008

2000

Name Abduction Date Place Status Known For Patrick Nabanyana 19 June 2000[6] Home (Nketa, Bulawayo) Still Missing MDC Activist

1990

Name Abduction Date Place Status Known For Rashiwe Guzha May 1990 Still Missing Officer in the CIO