Difference between revisions of "Political Abductions and Forced Disappearances in Zimbabwe"

Political Abductions and Forced Disappearances in Zimbabwe

| Human Rights activist
 
| Human Rights activist
 
| Broderick Takawira
| [[Broderick Takawira]]
 
| 8 December 2008
 
| 8 December 2008
 
| Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP), Mt Pleasant, Harare
 
| Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP), Mt Pleasant, Harare
| Zimbabwe Peace Project official
 
| Zimbabwe Peace Project official
 
| Pascal Gonzo
| [[Pascal Gonzo]]
 
| 8 December 2008
 
| 8 December 2008
 
| Zimbabwe peace Project, Mt Pleasant, Harare
 
| Zimbabwe peace Project, Mt Pleasant, Harare
| ZPP Official
 
| ZPP Official
 
| Gandhi Mudzingwa
| [[Gandhi Mudzingwa]]
 
| 8 December 2008
 
| 8 December 2008
 
| Msasa Harare
 
| Msasa Harare
| Former Personal Assistant to [[Morgan Tsvangirai]]
 
| Former Personal Assistant to [[Morgan Tsvangirai]]
 
| Zachariah Nkomo
| [[Zachariah Nkomo]]
 
| 5 December 2008
 
| 5 December 2008
 
| Rujeko, [[Masvingo]]
 
| Rujeko, [[Masvingo]]
| Brother of leading Human Rights Lawyer, [[Harrison Nkomo]]
 
| Brother of leading Human Rights Lawyer, [[Harrison Nkomo]]
 
| Concillia Chinanzvavana
| [[Concillia Chinanzvavana]]
 
| 29 October 2008
 
| 29 October 2008
 
| Banket
 
| Banket
| MDC Official
 
| MDC Official
 
| Emmanuel Chinanzvavana (Concillia's husband)
| [[Emmanuel Chinanzvavana]] (Concillia's husband)
 
| 29 October 2008
 
| 29 October 2008
 
|  
 
|  
|  
 
|  
 
| Fidelis Chiramba
| [[Fidelis Chiramba]]
 
| 29 October 2008
 
| 29 October 2008
 
|  
 
|  
| MDC Zvimba South District
 
| MDC Zvimba South District
 
| Ernest Mudimu
| [[Ernest Mudimu]]
 
| 29 October 2008
 
| 29 October 2008
 
|  
 
|  
| MDC parliamentary candidate for Zvimba North
 
| MDC parliamentary candidate for Zvimba North
 
| Fanwell Tembo
| [[Fanwell Tembo]]
 
| 29 October 2008
 
| 29 October 2008
 
|  
 
|  
| MDC Official, Zvimba South.
 
| MDC Official, Zvimba South.
 
| Terry Musona
| [[Terry Musona]]
 
| 29 October 2008
 
| 29 October 2008
 
|  
 
|  
| MDC Official
 
| MDC Official
 
| Lloyd Tarumbwa
| [[Lloyd Tarumbwa]]
 
| 29 October 2008
 
| 29 October 2008
 
|  
 
|  
| MDC Activist
 
| MDC Activist
 
| Collen Mutemagawo
| [[Collen Mutemagawo]]
 
| 29 October 2008
 
| 29 October 2008
 
|  
 
|  
|  
 
|  
 
| Violet Mupfuranhehwe
| [[Violet Mupfuranhehwe]]
 
| 29 October 2008
 
| 29 October 2008
 
|  
 
|  
| MDC Activist
 
| MDC Activist
 
| Pieat Kaseke
| [[Pieat Kaseke]]
 
| 29 October 2008
 
| 29 October 2008
 
|  
 
|  
| MDC Activist
 
| MDC Activist
 
| Gwenzi Kahiya
| [[Gwenzi Kahiya]]
 
| 29 October 2008
 
| 29 October 2008
 
|  
 
|  
| MDC Activist
 
| MDC Activist
 
| Tawanda Bvumo
| [[Tawanda Bvumo]]
 
| 29 October 2008
 
| 29 October 2008
 
|  
 
|  
| MDC Activist
 
| MDC Activist
 
| Agrippa Kakonda
| [[Agrippa Kakonda]]
 
| 29 October 2008
 
| 29 October 2008
 
|  
 
|  
| MDC Activist
 
| MDC Activist
 
| Larry Gaka
| [[Larry Gaka]]
 
| 29 October 2008
 
| 29 October 2008
 
|  
 
|  

Latest revision as of 16:18, 26 February 2021

A list of known abductions and forced disappearances in Zimbabwe since 1980.

Please note: the status 'unknown' means editors don't have any information on whether the abducted person was eventually found. It could be that they were found but this information has not been found by the editors, or that they are still missing

2019

Name Abduction Date Place Status Known For
Dr Peter Magombeyi 14 December 2019 Harare Dumped In Nyabira after 5 days (located evening of 19 Sep) Doctors' Trade Unionist
Samantha Kureya (Gonyeti) 21 August 2019 Harare Stripped, assaulted & dumped in Crowborough Comedienne
Trust Chaputika & Wife 20 August 2019 Bulawayo Assaulted & dumped same night MDC Member
Tinashe Kambarami 17 August 2019 Bulawayo Assaulted & dumped along Matopos road MDC Councillor
Tatenda Mombeyarara 14 August 2019 Severely tortured and dumped Human rights activist
Sibanda 18 August 2019 Bulawayo Assauklted and dumped at a cemetery Father of MDC Bulawayo Youth Leader, Pashor Sibanda
Cosmas Mashwa 14 August 2019 Epworth Unknown MDC chair of ward 4 in Epworth
Blessing Kanotunga 14 August 2019 Assaulted and dumped MDC Youth Chairperson for Mufakose
Obert Masaraure 5 June 2019 Home (Waterfalls, Harare) Stripped, assaulted and dumped in Seke area President of Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ)
Prince Paradza between 1 and 5 June 2019 Gokwe Central Unknown MDC Activist
Edify Vushoma between 1 and 5 June 2019 Gokwe Central Unknown MDC Activist
Robert Saunyama 19 February 2019 Zimunya, Mutare Assaulted at 3 Infantry Brigade in Mutare and dumped MDC Official
Dunmore Saunyama 19 February 2019 Zimunya, Mutare Assaulted at 3 Infantry Brigade in Mutare and dumped MDC Official
Owen Chari 23 January 2019 Tafara-Mabvuku Assaulted and dumped in Mandara suburb MDC Activist
Blessing Toronga 24 January 2019 [1] Glen Norah C Shopping Centre in Harare. Found Dead MDC Activist

2017

Name Abduction Date Place Status Known For
Tariro Zhangazha 10 February 2017 [2] Harare CBD Unknown Street Vendor

2016

Name Abduction Date Place Status Known For
Patson Dzamara 16 November 2016[3] Harare Assaulted and dumped near Lake Chivero Political Activist & MDC Official
Ishmael Kauzani 01 Dec 2016 [4] Harare Assaulted, dumped Tajamuka Political Activist
Kudakwashe Kambakunje 27 September 2016 [5] Harare Assaulted and dumped on a farm about 22km outside Harare Political Activist

2015

Name Abduction Date Place Status Known For
Itai Dzamara 9 March 2015 Glenview, Harare Still Missing Journalism & Political Activism

2012

Name Abduction Date Place Status Known For
Paul Chizuze 2012 Bulawayo

2008

Name Abduction Date Place Status Known For
Jestina Mukoko 3 December 2008 Norton, Harare Located in State Security custody on 24 December 2018 Human Rights activist
Broderick Takawira 8 December 2008 Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP), Mt Pleasant, Harare Located in State Security custody on 24 December 2018 Zimbabwe Peace Project official
Pascal Gonzo 8 December 2008 Zimbabwe peace Project, Mt Pleasant, Harare Located in State Security custody on 24 December 2018 ZPP Official
Gandhi Mudzingwa 8 December 2008 Msasa Harare Former Personal Assistant to Morgan Tsvangirai
Zachariah Nkomo 5 December 2008 Rujeko, Masvingo Brother of leading Human Rights Lawyer, Harrison Nkomo
Concillia Chinanzvavana 29 October 2008 Banket Unknown MDC Official
Emmanuel Chinanzvavana (Concillia's husband) 29 October 2008 Unknown
Fidelis Chiramba 29 October 2008 Unknown MDC Zvimba South District
Ernest Mudimu 29 October 2008 Unknown MDC parliamentary candidate for Zvimba North
Fanwell Tembo 29 October 2008 Unknown MDC Official, Zvimba South.
Terry Musona 29 October 2008 Unknown MDC Official
Lloyd Tarumbwa 29 October 2008 Unknown MDC Activist
Collen Mutemagawo 29 October 2008 Unknown MDC Official, Zvimba South.
Collen Mutemagawo's 2-year-old child 29 October 2008 Unknown
Violet Mupfuranhehwe 29 October 2008 Unknown MDC Activist
Pieat Kaseke 29 October 2008 Unknown MDC Activist
Gwenzi Kahiya 29 October 2008 Unknown MDC Activist
Tawanda Bvumo 29 October 2008 Unknown MDC Activist
Agrippa Kakonda 29 October 2008 Unknown MDC Activist
Larry Gaka 29 October 2008 Unknown MDC Activist

2000

Name Abduction Date Place Status Known For
Patrick Nabanyana 19 June 2000[6] Home (Nketa, Bulawayo) Still Missing MDC Activist

1990

Name Abduction Date Place Status Known For
Rashiwe Guzha May 1990 Still Missing Officer in the CIO

References

  1. MDC supporter turns up dead after January 24 kidnapping, ZimLive, Published:13 March 2019, Retrieved: 17 Sep 2019
  2. Video: Moment when Tariro Zhangazha was allegedly abducted by police, she is still missing, Pindula News, Published: 11 Feb 2017, Retrieved: 17 Sep 2019
  3. How Patson Dzamara was abducted and assaulted (Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights), Pindula News, Published: 18 Nov 2016, Retrieved: 17 Sep 2019
  4. Tajamuka member abducted, tortured and had car driven over his leg, Pindula News, Published: 02 Dec 2016, Retrieved: 17 Sep 2019
  5. Abducted Activist, Kambakunje, Found On Farm Badly Injured, Pindula News, Published: 28 Sep 2016, Retrieved: 17 Sep 2019
  6. Zim cops barred from church, farmer under siege, News24, Published: 07 Jul 2001, Retrieved: 17 Sep 2019
