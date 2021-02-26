Difference between revisions of "Political Abductions and Forced Disappearances in Zimbabwe"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(→2012)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(→2008)
|Line 188:
|Line 188:
| Human Rights activist
| Human Rights activist
|-
|-
|−
| Broderick Takawira
|+
| Broderick Takawira
| 8 December 2008
| 8 December 2008
| Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP), Mt Pleasant, Harare
| Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP), Mt Pleasant, Harare
|Line 194:
|Line 194:
| Zimbabwe Peace Project official
| Zimbabwe Peace Project official
|-
|-
|−
| Pascal Gonzo
|+
| Pascal Gonzo
| 8 December 2008
| 8 December 2008
| Zimbabwe peace Project, Mt Pleasant, Harare
| Zimbabwe peace Project, Mt Pleasant, Harare
|Line 200:
|Line 200:
| ZPP Official
| ZPP Official
|-
|-
|−
| Gandhi Mudzingwa
|+
| Gandhi Mudzingwa
| 8 December 2008
| 8 December 2008
| Msasa Harare
| Msasa Harare
|Line 206:
|Line 206:
| Former Personal Assistant to [[Morgan Tsvangirai]]
| Former Personal Assistant to [[Morgan Tsvangirai]]
|-
|-
|−
| Zachariah Nkomo
|+
| Zachariah Nkomo
| 5 December 2008
| 5 December 2008
| Rujeko, [[Masvingo]]
| Rujeko, [[Masvingo]]
|Line 212:
|Line 212:
| Brother of leading Human Rights Lawyer, [[Harrison Nkomo]]
| Brother of leading Human Rights Lawyer, [[Harrison Nkomo]]
|-
|-
|−
| Concillia Chinanzvavana
|+
| Concillia Chinanzvavana
| 29 October 2008
| 29 October 2008
| Banket
| Banket
|Line 218:
|Line 218:
| MDC Official
| MDC Official
|-
|-
|−
| Emmanuel Chinanzvavana (Concillia's husband)
|+
| Emmanuel Chinanzvavana(Concillia's husband)
| 29 October 2008
| 29 October 2008
|
|
|Line 224:
|Line 224:
|
|
|-
|-
|−
| Fidelis Chiramba
|+
| Fidelis Chiramba
| 29 October 2008
| 29 October 2008
|
|
|Line 230:
|Line 230:
| MDC Zvimba South District
| MDC Zvimba South District
|-
|-
|−
| Ernest Mudimu
|+
| Ernest Mudimu
| 29 October 2008
| 29 October 2008
|
|
|Line 236:
|Line 236:
| MDC parliamentary candidate for Zvimba North
| MDC parliamentary candidate for Zvimba North
|-
|-
|−
| Fanwell Tembo
|+
| Fanwell Tembo
| 29 October 2008
| 29 October 2008
|
|
|Line 242:
|Line 242:
| MDC Official, Zvimba South.
| MDC Official, Zvimba South.
|-
|-
|−
| Terry Musona
|+
| Terry Musona
| 29 October 2008
| 29 October 2008
|
|
|Line 248:
|Line 248:
| MDC Official
| MDC Official
|-
|-
|−
| Lloyd Tarumbwa
|+
| Lloyd Tarumbwa
| 29 October 2008
| 29 October 2008
|
|
|Line 254:
|Line 254:
| MDC Activist
| MDC Activist
|-
|-
|−
| Collen Mutemagawo
|+
| Collen Mutemagawo
| 29 October 2008
| 29 October 2008
|
|
|Line 266:
|Line 266:
|
|
|-
|-
|−
| Violet Mupfuranhehwe
|+
| Violet Mupfuranhehwe
| 29 October 2008
| 29 October 2008
|
|
|Line 272:
|Line 272:
| MDC Activist
| MDC Activist
|-
|-
|−
| Pieat Kaseke
|+
| Pieat Kaseke
| 29 October 2008
| 29 October 2008
|
|
|Line 278:
|Line 278:
| MDC Activist
| MDC Activist
|-
|-
|−
| Gwenzi Kahiya
|+
| Gwenzi Kahiya
| 29 October 2008
| 29 October 2008
|
|
|Line 284:
|Line 284:
| MDC Activist
| MDC Activist
|-
|-
|−
| Tawanda Bvumo
|+
| Tawanda Bvumo
| 29 October 2008
| 29 October 2008
|
|
|Line 290:
|Line 290:
| MDC Activist
| MDC Activist
|-
|-
|−
| Agrippa Kakonda
|+
| Agrippa Kakonda
| 29 October 2008
| 29 October 2008
|
|
|Line 296:
|Line 296:
| MDC Activist
| MDC Activist
|-
|-
|−
| Larry Gaka
|+
| Larry Gaka
| 29 October 2008
| 29 October 2008
|
|
Latest revision as of 16:18, 26 February 2021
A list of known abductions and forced disappearances in Zimbabwe since 1980.
Please note: the status 'unknown' means editors don't have any information on whether the abducted person was eventually found. It could be that they were found but this information has not been found by the editors, or that they are still missing
2019
|Name
|Abduction Date
|Place
|Status
|Known For
|Dr Peter Magombeyi
|14 December 2019
|Harare
|Dumped In Nyabira after 5 days (located evening of 19 Sep)
|Doctors' Trade Unionist
|Samantha Kureya (Gonyeti)
|21 August 2019
|Harare
|Stripped, assaulted & dumped in Crowborough
|Comedienne
|Trust Chaputika & Wife
|20 August 2019
|Bulawayo
|Assaulted & dumped same night
|MDC Member
|Tinashe Kambarami
|17 August 2019
|Bulawayo
|Assaulted & dumped along Matopos road
|MDC Councillor
|Tatenda Mombeyarara
|14 August 2019
|Severely tortured and dumped
|Human rights activist
|Sibanda
|18 August 2019
|Bulawayo
|Assauklted and dumped at a cemetery
|Father of MDC Bulawayo Youth Leader, Pashor Sibanda
|Cosmas Mashwa
|14 August 2019
|Epworth
|Unknown
|MDC chair of ward 4 in Epworth
|Blessing Kanotunga
|14 August 2019
|Assaulted and dumped
|MDC Youth Chairperson for Mufakose
|Obert Masaraure
|5 June 2019
|Home (Waterfalls, Harare)
|Stripped, assaulted and dumped in Seke area
|President of Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ)
|Prince Paradza
|between 1 and 5 June 2019
|Gokwe Central
|Unknown
|MDC Activist
|Edify Vushoma
|between 1 and 5 June 2019
|Gokwe Central
|Unknown
|MDC Activist
|Robert Saunyama
|19 February 2019
|Zimunya, Mutare
|Assaulted at 3 Infantry Brigade in Mutare and dumped
|MDC Official
|Dunmore Saunyama
|19 February 2019
|Zimunya, Mutare
|Assaulted at 3 Infantry Brigade in Mutare and dumped
|MDC Official
|Owen Chari
|23 January 2019
|Tafara-Mabvuku
|Assaulted and dumped in Mandara suburb
|MDC Activist
|Blessing Toronga
|24 January 2019 [1]
|Glen Norah C Shopping Centre in Harare.
|Found Dead
|MDC Activist
2017
|Name
|Abduction Date
|Place
|Status
|Known For
|Tariro Zhangazha
|10 February 2017 [2]
|Harare CBD
|Unknown
|Street Vendor
2016
|Name
|Abduction Date
|Place
|Status
|Known For
|Patson Dzamara
|16 November 2016[3]
|Harare
|Assaulted and dumped near Lake Chivero
|Political Activist & MDC Official
|Ishmael Kauzani
|01 Dec 2016 [4]
|Harare
|Assaulted, dumped
|Tajamuka Political Activist
|Kudakwashe Kambakunje
|27 September 2016 [5]
|Harare
|Assaulted and dumped on a farm about 22km outside Harare
|Political Activist
2015
|Name
|Abduction Date
|Place
|Status
|Known For
|Itai Dzamara
|9 March 2015
|Glenview, Harare
|Still Missing
|Journalism & Political Activism
2012
|Name
|Abduction Date
|Place
|Status
|Known For
|Paul Chizuze
|2012
|Bulawayo
2008
|Name
|Abduction Date
|Place
|Status
|Known For
|Jestina Mukoko
|3 December 2008
|Norton, Harare
|Located in State Security custody on 24 December 2018
|Human Rights activist
|Broderick Takawira
|8 December 2008
|Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP), Mt Pleasant, Harare
|Located in State Security custody on 24 December 2018
|Zimbabwe Peace Project official
|Pascal Gonzo
|8 December 2008
|Zimbabwe peace Project, Mt Pleasant, Harare
|Located in State Security custody on 24 December 2018
|ZPP Official
|Gandhi Mudzingwa
|8 December 2008
|Msasa Harare
|Former Personal Assistant to Morgan Tsvangirai
|Zachariah Nkomo
|5 December 2008
|Rujeko, Masvingo
|Brother of leading Human Rights Lawyer, Harrison Nkomo
|Concillia Chinanzvavana
|29 October 2008
|Banket
|Unknown
|MDC Official
|Emmanuel Chinanzvavana (Concillia's husband)
|29 October 2008
|Unknown
|Fidelis Chiramba
|29 October 2008
|Unknown
|MDC Zvimba South District
|Ernest Mudimu
|29 October 2008
|Unknown
|MDC parliamentary candidate for Zvimba North
|Fanwell Tembo
|29 October 2008
|Unknown
|MDC Official, Zvimba South.
|Terry Musona
|29 October 2008
|Unknown
|MDC Official
|Lloyd Tarumbwa
|29 October 2008
|Unknown
|MDC Activist
|Collen Mutemagawo
|29 October 2008
|Unknown
|MDC Official, Zvimba South.
|Collen Mutemagawo's 2-year-old child
|29 October 2008
|Unknown
|Violet Mupfuranhehwe
|29 October 2008
|Unknown
|MDC Activist
|Pieat Kaseke
|29 October 2008
|Unknown
|MDC Activist
|Gwenzi Kahiya
|29 October 2008
|Unknown
|MDC Activist
|Tawanda Bvumo
|29 October 2008
|Unknown
|MDC Activist
|Agrippa Kakonda
|29 October 2008
|Unknown
|MDC Activist
|Larry Gaka
|29 October 2008
|Unknown
|MDC Activist
2000
|Name
|Abduction Date
|Place
|Status
|Known For
|Patrick Nabanyana
|19 June 2000[6]
|Home (Nketa, Bulawayo)
|Still Missing
|MDC Activist
1990
|Name
|Abduction Date
|Place
|Status
|Known For
|Rashiwe Guzha
|May 1990
|Still Missing
|Officer in the CIO
References
- ↑ MDC supporter turns up dead after January 24 kidnapping, ZimLive, Published:13 March 2019, Retrieved: 17 Sep 2019
- ↑ Video: Moment when Tariro Zhangazha was allegedly abducted by police, she is still missing, Pindula News, Published: 11 Feb 2017, Retrieved: 17 Sep 2019
- ↑ How Patson Dzamara was abducted and assaulted (Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights), Pindula News, Published: 18 Nov 2016, Retrieved: 17 Sep 2019
- ↑ Tajamuka member abducted, tortured and had car driven over his leg, Pindula News, Published: 02 Dec 2016, Retrieved: 17 Sep 2019
- ↑ Abducted Activist, Kambakunje, Found On Farm Badly Injured, Pindula News, Published: 28 Sep 2016, Retrieved: 17 Sep 2019
- ↑ Zim cops barred from church, farmer under siege, News24, Published: 07 Jul 2001, Retrieved: 17 Sep 2019