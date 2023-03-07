Difference between revisions of "Polyrite"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Polyrite''' recycle LDPE in Southerton, Harare. See Recycle in Zimbabwe. <br/> ==Contact Details== '''Address:''' 35 Lobengula St, Southerton, Harare. <br...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 11:34, 7 March 2023
Polyrite recycle LDPE in Southerton, Harare.
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Address: 35 Lobengula St, Southerton, Harare.
Phone: M. Milikafu - 0782801352, A. Kapeta - 0776 373554.
Email: astrykay@yahoo.com;
Website:
Materials
LDPE recyclng
2020 - ± 25 tons.