(Created page with "'''Polyrite''' recycle LDPE in Southerton, Harare. See Recycle in Zimbabwe. <br/> ==Contact Details== '''Address:''' 35 Lobengula St, Southerton, Harare. <br...")
 
7 March 2023

Polyrite recycle LDPE in Southerton, Harare.

See Recycle in Zimbabwe.

Contact Details

Address: 35 Lobengula St, Southerton, Harare.
Phone: M. Milikafu - 0782801352, A. Kapeta - 0776 373554.
Email: astrykay@yahoo.com;
Website:

Materials

LDPE recyclng

2020 - ± 25 tons.

