Polywaste Plastics recycle LDPE in Workington, Harare.

See Recycle in Zimbabwe.

Contact Details

Address: Cnr. Lytton/Paisley Roads, Workington, Harare.
Phone: Mr Dumba - 0771 361866.
Email: operationsmanager@polywaste.co.zw;
Website:

Materials

LDPE

2020± - 25 tons

