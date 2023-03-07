Difference between revisions of "Polywaste Plastics"
Polywaste Plastics recycle LDPE in Workington, Harare. See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Address: Cnr. Lytton/Paisley Roads, Workington, Harare.
Latest revision as of 11:48, 7 March 2023
Polywaste Plastics recycle LDPE in Workington, Harare.
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Address: Cnr. Lytton/Paisley Roads, Workington, Harare.
Phone: Mr Dumba - 0771 361866.
Email: operationsmanager@polywaste.co.zw;
Website:
Materials
LDPE
2020± - 25 tons