Latest revision as of 12:07, 3 September 2021

Pomona is a residential suburb in Harare. It borders Borrowdale and Mt Pleasant.

Notable places in Pomona

  • Pomona Shopping Center
  • Pomona Dumpsite

Notable People from Pomona

References

