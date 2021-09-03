Difference between revisions of "Pomona"
'''Pomona''' is a residential suburb in Harare. It borders [[Borrowdale]] and [[Mt Pleasant]].
'''Pomona''' is a residential suburb in Harare. It borders [[Borrowdale]] and [[Mt Pleasant]].
==Notable places in Pomona==
*Pomona Shopping Center
* Pomona Shopping Center
*Pomona Dumpsite
* Pomona Dumpsite
==Notable People from Pomona==
*[[Strive Masiyiwa]]
* [[Strive Masiyiwa]]
==References==
<references />
Pomona is a residential suburb in Harare. It borders Borrowdale and Mt Pleasant.
Notable places in Pomona
- Pomona Shopping Center
- Pomona Dumpsite