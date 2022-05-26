In May 2022, a contract was revealed whereby the Harare City Council dumpsite at Pomona, was to be taken over by a company GeoGenix B.V to form Geo Pomona Waste Management Private Limited which would build a waste-to-energy plant.

Contract

Signing

The dubious contract was signed by Acting Harare Town Clerk Engineer [[Phakamile Mabhena Moyo |Phakamile Moyo] without consulting the Mayor and other city fathers while the sole representative of the Netherlands based company in Zimbabwe is Delish Nguwaya (Dylish Nguwaya) of the Draxgate firm (Drax International LLC).