It is a lucrative deal where [[Harare]] rate payers will have to pay US$40 000 per day for the minimum 1000 tonnes of garbage per day. The contract will run for 30 years meaning the company will be paid over US$300 million while at the same time realising profits from the power which will be generated and fed into the national grid. <br/>

The contract as seen shows that the Pomona dump site ''shall be handed over to the Contractor, as specified in Schedule 15 (Handover of the Sites) free of charge and against no payment of any fees, tariffs, or taxes whatsoever, on the Site Handover Date, which shall occur not later than the Commencement Date''. <br/>

The dubious contract was signed by Acting Harare Town Clerk Engineer [[Phakamile Mabhena Moyo |Phakamile Moyo] without consulting the Mayor and other city fathers while the sole representative of the Netherlands based company in Zimbabwe is Delish Nguwaya ([[Dylish Nguwaya]]) of the Draxgate firm ([[Drax International LLC]]).

In '''May 2022''', a contract was revealed whereby the [[Harare City Council]] dumpsite at [[Pomona]], was to be taken over by a company [[ GeoGenix B.V ]] to form [[Geo Pomona Waste Management Private Limited]] which would build a waste-to-energy plant.

The dubious contract was signed by Acting Harare Town Clerk Engineer Phakamile Moyo without consulting the Mayor and other city fathers while the sole representative of the Netherlands based company in Zimbabwe is Delish Nguwaya (Dylish Nguwaya) of the Draxgate firm (Drax International LLC).

Geo Pomona Waste Management Private Limited (GeoGeneix) will run the waste management site for 30 years while charging Harare City council US$40 000 per day.

The company is building a waste management facility and waste-to-energy plant that will see it generate between 16-22 MW plant at Pomona in Harare.

The contract as seen shows that the Pomona dump site shall be handed over to the Contractor, as specified in Schedule 15 (Handover of the Sites) free of charge and against no payment of any fees, tariffs, or taxes whatsoever, on the Site Handover Date, which shall occur not later than the Commencement Date.

It is a lucrative deal where Harare rate payers will have to pay US$40 000 per day for the minimum 1000 tonnes of garbage per day. The contract will run for 30 years meaning the company will be paid over US$300 million while at the same time realising profits from the power which will be generated and fed into the national grid.





