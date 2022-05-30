Mayor [[Jacob Mafume]]/[[Jacob Mapfume]] described the deal as “atrocious”. <ref name=" Pomona scandal: Moyo forced HOC to pick SA company, dribbled past PRAZ"> [https://nehandaradio.com/2022/05/24/pomona-scandal-moyo-forced-hoc-to-pick-sa-company-dribbles-past-praz/ Pomona scandal: Moyo forced HOC to pick SA company, dribbled past PRAZ], Nehanda Radio, Published: 24 May 2022, Retrieved: 25 May 2022''</ref>

In '''May 2022''', it is reported that the [[Local Government]] Minister [[July Moyo]] instructed the [[City of Harare]] (COH) to appoint [[Grant Thornton]], a South African based audit company, to conduct a feasibility study on the project without going through the proper procurement procedures. [[Geogenix BV]], the waste to energy contractor, is allegedly chaperoned by [[ Dylish Nguwaya| Delish Nguwaya]] and [[Collins Mnangagwa]]. The expected contract cost is reportedly at least US$22 000 a day and US$14 600 000 a year. Which is more than US$300 million after 30 years.

[[Geo Pomona Waste Management]] Private Limited commenced clearing the ground at the Pomona dumpsite and will run the waste management site for 30 years while charging Harare City Council US$40 000 per day. The contract was signed by Acting Harare Town Clerk Engineer [[Phakamile Moyo]] without consulting the Mayor and other city fathers while the sole representative of the Netherlands based company in Zimbabwe is [[ Dylish Nguwaya| Delish Nguwaya]] of the [[Draxgate]] firm. <ref name="Wastegate- A $300 million scandal unfolding in Harare"> [https://www.zimmorningpost.com/wastegate-a-300-million-scandal-unfolding-in-harare/ Wastegate- A $300 million scandal unfolding in Harare], ZimMorningPost.com, Published: 22 May 2022, Retrieved: 22 May 2022''</ref>

A scandal, named “wastegate”, unfolded in '''May 2022''' in [[Harare]]. [[GeoGenix B.V]], signed a controversial contract that would cost the City of [[Harare]] ratepayers US$300 million to dump at the City’s [[Pomona Dump]] over the next 30 years as [[GeoGenix B.V]], builds a waste management facility and waste-to-energy plant that will generate between 16-22 MW plant at [[Pomona]] in [[Harare]].

In May 2022, a contract was revealed whereby the Harare City Council dumpsite at Pomona, was to be taken over by a company GeoGenix B.V to form Geo Pomona Waste Management Private Limited which would build a waste-to-energy plant.

Contract

Signing

The dubious contract was signed by Acting Harare Town Clerk Engineer Phakamile Moyo without consulting the Mayor and other city fathers while the sole representative of the Netherlands based company in Zimbabwe is Delish Nguwaya (Dylish Nguwaya) of the Draxgate firm (Drax International LLC).

Contents

Geo Pomona Waste Management Private Limited (GeoGeneix) will run the waste management site for 30 years while charging Harare City council US$40 000 per day.

The company is building a waste management facility and waste-to-energy plant that will see it generate between 16-22 MW plant at Pomona in Harare.

The contract as seen shows that the Pomona dump site shall be handed over to the Contractor, as specified in Schedule 15 (Handover of the Sites) free of charge and against no payment of any fees, tariffs, or taxes whatsoever, on the Site Handover Date, which shall occur not later than the Commencement Date.

It is a lucrative deal where Harare rate payers will have to pay US$40 000 per day for the minimum 1000 tonnes of garbage per day. The contract will run for 30 years meaning the company will be paid over US$300 million while at the same time realising profits from the power which will be generated and fed into the national grid.



Companies

Investigations showed that GeoGenix B.V, formerly known as Integrated Energy B.V is linked to Mirel Mertiri. Mertiri is a controversial recipient of dozens of state contracts in Albania because of his proximity to the political leaders.



Mertiri is also closely linked to Ilir Dedjar, the owner of Drax Consult Sagl (Drax International LLC) which was accused of syphoning billions of dollars in Zimbabwe in what became to be known as Covidgate. Mertiri and Dedjar are co-directors in a company called 3DDD Swiss Trading and have collaborated in several contracts.

